District 2 Ohio Little league Softball results from Thursday 6/27

The following are Thursday's results from the District 2 Ohio Little League Softball Tournament at the Field of Dream in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The following are Thursday’s results from the District 2 Ohio Little League Softball Tournament at the Field of Dream in Boardman.

8-10 Year Old: Canfield 15, Boardman 3 (4 innings); Canfield advances to the championship game on 7/3 at 6PM, Field S-1

10-12 Year Old: Poland 9, South Range 3 – South Range is eliminated from the tournament

10-12 Year Old: Canfield 3, Boardman 0; Canfield advances to the championship game on 7/2 at 6PM, Field S-2

Friday’s (6/28) games:

8-10 Year Old: Howland vs.Poland at 6 PM on Field S-1 [elimination game]

10-12 Year Old: Boardman vs. Poland at 6 PM on Field S-2 [elimination game]