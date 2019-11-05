District 10 to crown two titles this Friday

Wilmington & Farrell look to win D10 titles again
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Big night in Mercer County is set for Friday as the Class A and Class Double-A championship will be determined. Unbeaten Maplewood takes on the defending state champion Farrell Steelers in Meadville. The Steelers’ defense has been on a roll (to say the least) not allowing a point to be scored since August. In Double-A, Greenville will try and upset Wilmington in Hermitage.
2019 District 10 Class A Football Championship
Friday, November 8 at Meadville High School (7 pm)
Maplewood (10-0) vs. Farrell (9-2)
District 10 Championship Appearances
Farrell – 9 (1985, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
Maplewood – 2 (1993, 2019)
District 10 Championships
Farrell – 8 (1985, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
Maplewood – 0
Recent District 10 Class A Championship results
2018 – Farrell 50 West Middlesex 6
2017 – Farrell 52 Cambridge Springs 27
2016 – Farrell 22 West Middlesex 12
2015 – Farrell 26 Sharpsville 20 OT
2014 – Sharpsville 29 West Middlesex 14
2013 – Lakeview 27 Sharpsville 0
2012 – Sharpsville 28 West Middlesex 0
2011 – Sharpsville 21 West Middlesex 13
2010 – Farrell 39 Mercyhurst Prep 0
2019 Results
Maplewood Tigers
Tigers 36 Reynolds 0
Tigers 56 Saegertown 0
Tigers 52 Eisenhower 21
Tigers 30 Franklin 28
Tigers 34 Union City 8
Tigers 25 Reynolds 14
Tigers 41 Cambridge Springs 0
Tigers 39 West Middlesex 12
Tigers 47 Cochranton 0
Tigers 40 Lakeview 0
Farrell Steelers
Steelers 42 West Middlesex 0
Steelers def. Cambridge Springs, fft
Steelers 39 Greenville 0
Steelers 51 Reynolds 0
Steelers 54 Cochranton 0
Steelers 73 Mercer 0
Steelers 63 Cambridge Springs 0
Steelers 33 West Middlesex 0
Steelers 35 Union City 0
Wilmington 40 Steelers 0
University Prep 14 Steelers 12
Winner will play District 5 champion (either Tussey Mountain or Northern Bedford) the following week
2019 District 10 Class AA Football Championship
Friday, November 8 at Hickory High School (at 7 pm)
Greenville (6-5) vs. Wilmington (9-0)
District 10 Championship Appearances
Wilmington – 18 (1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
Greenville – 13 (1985, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2014, 2017, 2019)
District 10 Championships
Wilmington – 13 (1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2018)
Greenville – 4 (1993, 1996, 1997, 1999)
Recent District 10 Class AA Championship results
2018 – Wilmington 50 Sharpsville 7
2017 – Wilmington 31 Greenville 13
2016 – Wilmington 56 Sharpsville 7
2015 – Hickory 32 Sharon 19
2014 – Hickory 12 Greenville 7
2013 – Hickory 21 Girard 10
2012 – Hickory 39 Wilmington 7
2011 – Hickory 35 General McLane 13
2010 – Sharon 14 Hickory 6
2019 Results
Greenville Trojans
Trojans 14 Northwestern 10
Mercyhurst Prep 28 Trojans 22
Farrell 39 Trojans 0
Trojans 20 Lakeview 0
Trojans def. Seneca, fft
Wilmington 45 Trojans 0
Hickory 28 Trojans 7
Trojans 20 Sharpsville 12
Trojans 56 Iroquois 14
Grove City 35 Trojans 10
Trojans 21 Northwestern 0
Wilmington Greyhounds
Greyhounds 43 Hickory 21
Greyhounds 37 Sharpsville 0
Greyhounds 65 Iroquois 0
Greyhounds 45 Greenville 0
Greyhounds 51 Conneaut 14
Greyhounds 42 Lakeview 0
Greyhounds 42 Northwestern 14
Greyhounds 40 Farrell 0
Greyhounds 26 Sharon 14
Winner will play the District 5 champion (either Chestnut Ridge or Berlin-Brothersvalley) the following week