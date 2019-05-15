District 10 Softball field announced

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Ten area schools will compete in the District 10 softball tournament. In Class AA, Sharpsville (15-1) and Reynolds (12-2) have an opportunity to meet in the District Final. Each team holds a 4-3 win over the other this year.
2019 District 10 Class A Softball Tournament
Quarterfinal – May 20
Game 1: Kennedy Catholic vs. Rocky Grove
Semifinal – May 23
Game 2: Cambridge Springs vs. West Middlesex
Game 3: Commodore Perry vs. Winner of Game 1
Championship – May 27
Remaining Winners
2019 District 10 Class AA Softball Tournament
First Round – May 17
Game 1: Wilmington at Maplewood
Game 2: Mercer at Northwestern
Game 3: Lakeview at Iroquois
Quarterfinal – May 21
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Sharpsville
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Cochranton
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Union City
Game 7: Reynolds vs. Saegertown
Semifinal – May 23
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Championship – May 27
Remaining Winners
2019 District 10 Class AAA Softball Tournament
Quarterfinal – May 21
Game 1: Titusville vs. Girard
Game 2: Fairview vs. Sharon
Game 3: North East vs. Corry
Game 4: Jamestown vs. Ft. LeBoeuf
Semifinal – May 23
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Championship – May 27
Remaining Winners
2019 District 10 Class Quad A Softball Tournament
Quarterfinal – May 20
Game 1: Franklin vs. General McLane
Game 2: Hickory vs. Warren
Game 3: Harbor Creek vs. Conneaut
Semifinal – May 23
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Grove City
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Championship – May 27
Remaining Winners
2019 District 10 Class AAAAAA Softball Tournament
Championship – May 23
Erie vs. McDowell