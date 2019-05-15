District 10 Softball field announced

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Ten area schools will compete in the District 10 softball tournament. In Class AA, Sharpsville (15-1) and Reynolds (12-2) have an opportunity to meet in the District Final. Each team holds a 4-3 win over the other this year.

2019 District 10 Class A Softball Tournament

Quarterfinal – May 20

Game 1: Kennedy Catholic vs. Rocky Grove

Semifinal – May 23

Game 2: Cambridge Springs vs. West Middlesex

Game 3: Commodore Perry vs. Winner of Game 1

Championship – May 27

Remaining Winners

2019 District 10 Class AA Softball Tournament

First Round – May 17

Game 1: Wilmington at Maplewood

Game 2: Mercer at Northwestern

Game 3: Lakeview at Iroquois

Quarterfinal – May 21

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Sharpsville

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Cochranton

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Union City

Game 7: Reynolds vs. Saegertown

Semifinal – May 23

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Championship – May 27

Remaining Winners

2019 District 10 Class AAA Softball Tournament

Quarterfinal – May 21

Game 1: Titusville vs. Girard

Game 2: Fairview vs. Sharon

Game 3: North East vs. Corry

Game 4: Jamestown vs. Ft. LeBoeuf

Semifinal – May 23

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship – May 27

Remaining Winners

2019 District 10 Class Quad A Softball Tournament

Quarterfinal – May 20

Game 1: Franklin vs. General McLane

Game 2: Hickory vs. Warren

Game 3: Harbor Creek vs. Conneaut

Semifinal – May 23

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Grove City

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship – May 27

Remaining Winners

2019 District 10 Class AAAAAA Softball Tournament

Championship – May 23

Erie vs. McDowell

