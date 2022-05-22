YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two District 10 softball quarterfinal matchups are moving from Slippery Rock University due to storm damage from Saturday’s severe weather.

The Reynolds/Maplewood matchup that was supposed to be at 3 p.m. at SRU will now be at 4 p.m. at Mercyhurst University.

The Sharpsville/Iroquois game is also heading to Mercyhurst. That game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. at Slippery Rock but will now be at 6 p.m. with the location change.

As of Sunday night, those two games were the only changes to Monday’s District 10 slate.