SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – On Sunday afternoon, District 10 announced their basketball playoff pairings for both boys and girls.

Boys’ Field

Class A

Championship, Mar. 4

Jamestown vs. Farrell

Class 2A

Quarterfinals, Feb. 25

Game 1: Cochranton vs. Kennedy Catholic at Farrell

Game 2: Eisenhower vs. Cambridge Springs at Meadville

Game 3: Mercer vs. Rocky Grove at Oil City

Game 4: West Middlesex vs. Saegertown at Farrell

Semifinals, Mar. 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship, Mar. 4

Remaining Winners

Class 3A

Quarterfinals, Feb. 25

Game 1: First Christian vs. Franklin at Oil City

Game 2: Mercyhurst Prep vs. North East at Erie’s Hagerty Center

Game 3: Northwestern vs. Seneca at Erie’s Hagerty Center

Game 4: Greenville vs. Girard at Meadville

Semifinals, Mar. 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship, Mar. 4

Remaining Winners

Class 4A

Quarterfinals, Feb. 24

Game 1: Corry vs. Fairview at Erie’s Hagerty Center

Game 2: Warren vs. Hickory at Sharon

Game 3: Slippery Rock vs. Grove City at Sharon

Game 4: Oil City vs. Harbor Creek at Erie’s Hagerty Center

Semifinals, Mar. 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship, Mar. 4

Remaining Winners

Girls’ Field

Class A

Championship, Mar. 5

Farrell vs. Kennedy Catholic

Class 2A

Quarterfinals, Feb. 26

Game 1: Saegertown vs. West Middlesex at Farrell

Game 2: Mercer vs. Cochranton at Meadville

Game 3: Reynolds vs. Maplewood at Meadville

Game 4: Seneca vs. Cambridge Springs at Meadville

Semifinals, Mar. 2

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship, Mar. 5

Remaining Winners

Class 3A

Quarterfinals, Feb. 26

Game 1: Wilmington vs. Fairview at Erie’s Hagerty Center

Game 2: North East vs. Greenville at Farrell

Game 3: Northwestern vs. Lakeview at Farrell

Game 4: Sharpsville vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Erie’s Hagerty Center

Semifinals, Mar. 2

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship, Mar. 5

Remaining Winners

Class 5A

Quarterfinals, Feb. 26

Game 1: General McLane vs. Warren at Erie’s Hagerty Center

Game 2: Franklin vs. Grove City at Mercer

Game 3: Hickory vs. Slippery Rock at Mercer

Game 4: Conneaut vs. Harbor Creek at Erie’s Hagerty Center

Semifinals, Mar. 2

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship, Mar. 5

Remaining Winners