SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – District 10 announced its soccer tournament field on Thursday.

Below are the girls and boys pairings for this year’s tournament:

Girls’ Pairings

Class A

Quarterfinals, October 23

Game 1: Wilmington vs. Girard at Hagerty Family Events Center at 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Eisenhower vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Hagerty Family Events Center at 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals, TBA

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Seneca

Game 4: Winner of Game 2 vs. Mercer

Championship

Remaining winners, TBA

Class AA

First Round, October 21

Game 1: Corry vs Conneaut at Franklin at 11 a.m.

Game 2: Slippery Rock vs. Harbor Creek at Erie Veterans Stadium at 11 a.m.

Game 3: Titusville vs. Grove City at Franklin at 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals, TBA

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Fort LeBoeuf

Game 5: Fairview vs. North East

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Cathedral Prep

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. General McLane

Semifinals

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Championship

Remaining winners, TBA

Class 3A

Championship, Nov. 1

Warren vs. Meadville, TBA

Class 4A

Championship, Oct. 25

Erie vs. McDowell, TBA

Boys’ Pairings

Class A

Quarterfinals, October 23

Game 1: West Middlesex vs. Mercer at Grove City at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Eisenhower vs. Iroquois at Hagerty Family Events Center at 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals, TBA

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Wilmington

Game 4: Winner of Game 2 vs. Seneca

Championship

Remaining winners, TBA

Class AA

First Round, October 21

Game 1: Warren vs. North East at Erie Veterans Stadium at 1 p.m.

Game 2: Greenville vs. Grove City at Franklin at 1 p.m.

Game 3: Hickory vs. Franklin at Hagerty Family Events Center at 1 p.m.

Game 4: Girard vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Hagerty Family Events Center at 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals, TBA

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Fairview

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Slippery Rock

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. General McLane

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Harbor Creek

Semifinals

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

Championship

Remaining winners, TBA

Class 3A

Championship, Nov. 1

Meadville vs. Cathedral Prep, TBA

Class 4A

Championship, Oct. 25

Erie vs. McDowell, TBA