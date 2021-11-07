District 10 releases sites and times for high school football playoffs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, District 10 released sites and times for the next round of the high school football playoffs.

Five local teams remain left alive in the postseason.

In Class A, Reynolds would seek a District 10 title against Cochranton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Greenville High School.

Farrell and Wilmington will battle for the Class 2A crown for the second-straight season. The two will matchup Friday at Hickory High School with kickoff at 7 p.m.

And in the Class 3A semifinals, Hickory will take on Slippery Rock at Grove City High School on Saturday at 7 p.m.

On the other end of the bracket, Grove City will face Ft. LeBoeuf at Edinboro University on Saturday at 7 p.m.