District 10 football releases region lineup & schedules

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – This morning, western Pennsylvania football fans got some clarity to how the 2020 season will look like. District 10 announced their new regional lineup and revised schedules.
Revised District 10 Regions
Region 1 (1A)
Kennedy Catholic
Mercer
Reynolds
West Middlesex
Region 2 (2A)
Farrell
Greenville
Sharpsville
Wilmington
Region 3 (3A)
Grove City
Hickory
Sharon
Slippery Rock
Region 4 (1A/2A)
Cambridge Springs
Cochranton
Lakeview
Maplewood
Northwestern
Saegertown
Revised Schedules
Farrell
Sept. 12 – at Sharpsville
Sept. 18 – Wilmington
Sept. 25 – at Greenville
Oct. 2 – Sharpsville
Oct. 10 – at Wilmington
Oct.16 – Greenville
Greenville
Sept. 12 – at Wilmington
Sept. 18 – Sharpsville
Sept. 25 – Farrell
Oct. 2 – Wilmington
Oct. 9 – at Sharpsville
Oct. 16 – at Farrell
Grove City
Sept. 11 – at Hickory
Sept. 18 – Slippery Rock
Sept. 26 – at Sharon
Oct. 2 – Hickory
Oct. 9 – at Slippery Rock
Oct. 16 – Sharon
Hickory
Sept. 11 – Grove City
Sept. 18 – at Sharon
Sept. 26 – at Slippery Rock
Oct. 2 – at Grove City
Oct. 9 – Sharon
Oct. 17 – Slippery Rock
Kennedy Catholic
Sept. 11 – at Mercer
Sept. 19 – West Middlesex
Sept. 25 – at Reynolds
Oct. 3 – Mercer
Oct. 9 – at West Middlesex
Oct. 17 – Reynolds
Lakeview
Sept. 12 – Cambridge Springs
Sept. 18 – Cochranton
Sept. 25 – at Maplewood
Oct. 2 – Saegertown
Oct. 10 – at Northwestern
Oct. 16 – at Cambridge Springs
Mercer
Sept. 11 – Kennedy Catholic
Sept. 18 – at Reynolds
Sept. 25 – at West Middlesex
Oct. 3 – at Kennedy Catholic
Oct. 9 – Reynolds
Oct. 16 – West Middlesex
Reynolds
Sept. 11 – at West Middlesex
Sept. 18 – Mercer
Sept. 25 – Kennedy Catholic
Oct. 2 – West Middlesex
Oct. 9 – at Mercer
Oct. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic
Sharon
Sept. 11 – at Slippery Rock
Sept. 18 – Hickory
Sept. 26 – Grove City
Oct. 2 – Slippery Rock
Oct. 9 – at Hickory
Oct. 16 – at Grove City
Sharpsville
Sept. 12 – Farrell
Sept. 18 – at Greenville
Sept. 25 – at Wilmington
Oct. 2 – at Farrell
Oct. 9 – Greenville
Oct. 16 – Wilmington
West Middlesex
Sept. 11 – Reynolds
Sept. 19 – at Kennedy Catholic
Sept. 25 – Mercer
Oct. 2 – at Reynolds
Oct. 9 – Kennedy Catholic
Oct. 16 – at Mercer
Wilmington
Sept. 12 – Greenville
Sept. 18 – at Farrell
Sept. 25 – Sharpsville
Oct. 2 – at Greenville
Oct. 10 – Farrell
Oct. 16 – at Sharpsville
Revised Competition Dates
Week 1 – September 11-12
Week 2 – September 18-19
Week 3 – September 25-26
Week 4 – October 2-3
Week 5 – October 9-10
Week 6 – October 16-17
Week 7 – October 23-24 (District 10 playoffs or regular season games)
Week 8 – October 30-31 (District 10 playoffs or regular season games)
Week 9 – November 6-7 (PIAA playoffs or regular season games)
Week 10 – November 13-14 (PIAA playoffs or regular season games)