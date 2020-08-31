District 10 football releases region lineup & schedules

The District announced their schedules beginning September 11

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – This morning, western Pennsylvania football fans got some clarity to how the 2020 season will look like. District 10 announced their new regional lineup and revised schedules.

Revised District 10 Regions

Region 1 (1A)

Kennedy Catholic

Mercer

Reynolds

West Middlesex

Region 2 (2A)

Farrell

Greenville

Sharpsville

Wilmington

Region 3 (3A)

Grove City

Hickory

Sharon

Slippery Rock

Region 4 (1A/2A)

Cambridge Springs

Cochranton

Lakeview

Maplewood

Northwestern

Saegertown

Revised Schedules

Farrell

Sept. 12 – at Sharpsville

Sept. 18 – Wilmington

Sept. 25 – at Greenville

Oct. 2 – Sharpsville

Oct. 10 – at Wilmington

Oct.16 – Greenville

Greenville

Sept. 12 – at Wilmington

Sept. 18 – Sharpsville

Sept. 25 – Farrell

Oct. 2 – Wilmington

Oct. 9 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 16 – at Farrell

Grove City

Sept. 11 – at Hickory

Sept. 18 – Slippery Rock

Sept. 26 – at Sharon

Oct. 2 – Hickory

Oct. 9 – at Slippery Rock

Oct. 16 – Sharon

Hickory

Sept. 11 – Grove City

Sept. 18 – at Sharon

Sept. 26 – at Slippery Rock

Oct. 2 – at Grove City

Oct. 9 – Sharon

Oct. 17 – Slippery Rock

Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 11 – at Mercer

Sept. 19 – West Middlesex

Sept. 25 – at Reynolds

Oct. 3 – Mercer

Oct. 9 – at West Middlesex

Oct. 17 – Reynolds

Lakeview

Sept. 12 – Cambridge Springs

Sept. 18 – Cochranton

Sept. 25 – at Maplewood

Oct. 2 – Saegertown

Oct. 10 – at Northwestern

Oct. 16 – at Cambridge Springs

Mercer

Sept. 11 – Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 18 – at Reynolds

Sept. 25 – at West Middlesex

Oct. 3 – at Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 9 – Reynolds

Oct. 16 – West Middlesex

Reynolds

Sept. 11 – at West Middlesex

Sept. 18 – Mercer

Sept. 25 – Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 2 – West Middlesex

Oct. 9 – at Mercer

Oct. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic

Sharon

Sept. 11 – at Slippery Rock

Sept. 18 – Hickory

Sept. 26 – Grove City

Oct. 2 – Slippery Rock

Oct. 9 – at Hickory

Oct. 16 – at Grove City

Sharpsville

Sept. 12 – Farrell

Sept. 18 – at Greenville

Sept. 25 – at Wilmington

Oct. 2 – at Farrell

Oct. 9 – Greenville

Oct. 16 – Wilmington

West Middlesex

Sept. 11 – Reynolds

Sept. 19 – at Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 25 – Mercer

Oct. 2 – at Reynolds

Oct. 9 – Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 16 – at Mercer

Wilmington

Sept. 12 – Greenville

Sept. 18 – at Farrell

Sept. 25 – Sharpsville

Oct. 2 – at Greenville

Oct. 10 – Farrell

Oct. 16 – at Sharpsville

Revised Competition Dates

Week 1 – September 11-12

Week 2 – September 18-19

Week 3 – September 25-26

Week 4 – October 2-3

Week 5 – October 9-10

Week 6 – October 16-17

Week 7 – October 23-24 (District 10 playoffs or regular season games)

Week 8 – October 30-31 (District 10 playoffs or regular season games)

Week 9 – November 6-7 (PIAA playoffs or regular season games)

Week 10 – November 13-14 (PIAA playoffs or regular season games)