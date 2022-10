SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The 2022 District 10 football playoffs are set to begin next weekend. Here’s the post-season field for each of the classifications.

District 10 Class A

Quarterfinal (November 5)

Game 1: Mercer (6-4) vs. Cambridge Springs (7-3) at Meadville (7 pm)

Game 2: Maplewood (4-6) vs. Lakeview (6-4) at Farrell (7 pm)

Semifinal

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Eisenhower (10-0)

Game 4: Winner of Game 2 vs. Reynolds (9-1)

Championship

Remaining Winners

District 10 Class AA

Quarterfinal (November 5)

Game 1: Northwestern (6-4) vs. Seneca (8-2) at Fort LeBoeuf (7 pm)

Game 2: Wilmington (3-6) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (6-4) at Erie Stadium (7 pm)

Semifinal

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Farrell (8-1)

Game 4: Winner of Game 2 vs. Sharpsville (8-2)

Championship

Remaining Winners

District 10 Class 3A

Quarterfinal (November 4)

Game 1: Fairview (5-5) vs. Grove City (6-3) at Farrell (7 pm)

Game 2: Sharon (5-4) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (7-3) at Greenville (7 pm)

Game 3: Hickory (4-5) vs. General McLane (9-1) at Edinboro (7 pm)

Game 4: Slippery Rock (5-4) vs. Oil City (7-2) at Titusville (7 pm)

Semifinal

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship

Remaining Winners

District 10 Class 4A

Championship (November 4)

Corry (4-6) vs. Meadville (9-1) at Franklin (7 pm)

District 10 Class 5A

Cathedral Prep (8-2) advance

District 10 Class 6A

Championship (November 4)

Butler (4-6) vs. McDowell (8-2) at Erie Stadium (7 pm)