District 10 Football Playoff Announced

Wilmington advanced to the 2A Championship game
SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – This morning, the District 10 football playoff field was announced. The Farrell Steelers – who won the Class A State Title last year – are riding a 7-game win streak as they are in search of their 5th straight District crown. Wilmington – who’s been the state runner up in Class 2A the past two seasons – have won 16 consecutive regular season contests. The Greyhounds will in the District Championship game this year as they’re also seeking their 4th title in a row.
Class A District 10 Playoff
Quarterfinals (October 25)
Game 1: Reynolds (6-3) vs. Eisenhower (3-6), at Wilmington
Game 2: Farrell (7-2) vs. Cambridge Springs (3-6), Hickory
Game 3: Union City (5-4) vs. West Middlesex (6-3), Meadville
Semifinals (November 1)
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Maplewood (9-0)
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Championship
Remaining Winners
Class AA District 10 Playoff
Quarterfinals (October 26)
Game 1: Northwestern (6-3) vs. Lakeview (1-8), Edinboro
Semifinals (November 2)
Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. Greenville (5-4)
Championship
Winner of Game 2 vs. Wilmington (9-0)
Class 3A District 10 Playoff
Quarterfinals (November 2)
Game 1: Harbor Creek (9-0) vs. Slippery Rock (4-5)
Game 2: Sharon (6-3) vs. Girard (4-5)
Game 3: Hickory (6-3) vs. North East (2-7)
Game 4: Mercyhurst Prep (6-3) vs. Grove City (7-2)
Semifinals (November 9)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Championship
Remaining Winners
Class 4A District 10 Playoff
Championship (November 1)
Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (4-5) at Erie Veterans Stadium
Class 5A District 10 Playoff
Semifinals (October 26)
Game 1: Oil City (9-0) vs. General McLane (2-6), Franklin
Game 2: Meadville (6-3) vs. Warren (6-3), Edinboro
Championship
Remaining Winners
Class 6A District 10 Playoff
Championship (October 25)
Erie (3-6) vs. McDowell (8-1) at Erie Veterans Stadium