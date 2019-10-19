District 10 Football Playoff Announced

Wilmington advanced to the 2A Championship game

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – This morning, the District 10 football playoff field was announced. The Farrell Steelers – who won the Class A State Title last year – are riding a 7-game win streak as they are in search of their 5th straight District crown. Wilmington – who’s been the state runner up in Class 2A the past two seasons – have won 16 consecutive regular season contests. The Greyhounds will in the District Championship game this year as they’re also seeking their 4th title in a row.



Class A District 10 Playoff

Quarterfinals (October 25)

Game 1: Reynolds (6-3) vs. Eisenhower (3-6), at Wilmington

Game 2: Farrell (7-2) vs. Cambridge Springs (3-6), Hickory

Game 3: Union City (5-4) vs. West Middlesex (6-3), Meadville

Semifinals (November 1)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Maplewood (9-0)

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship

Remaining Winners

Class AA District 10 Playoff

Quarterfinals (October 26)

Game 1: Northwestern (6-3) vs. Lakeview (1-8), Edinboro

Semifinals (November 2)

Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. Greenville (5-4)

Championship

Winner of Game 2 vs. Wilmington (9-0)

Class 3A District 10 Playoff

Quarterfinals (November 2)

Game 1: Harbor Creek (9-0) vs. Slippery Rock (4-5)

Game 2: Sharon (6-3) vs. Girard (4-5)

Game 3: Hickory (6-3) vs. North East (2-7)

Game 4: Mercyhurst Prep (6-3) vs. Grove City (7-2)

Semifinals (November 9)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Championship

Remaining Winners

Class 4A District 10 Playoff

Championship (November 1)

Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (4-5) at Erie Veterans Stadium

Class 5A District 10 Playoff

Semifinals (October 26)

Game 1: Oil City (9-0) vs. General McLane (2-6), Franklin

Game 2: Meadville (6-3) vs. Warren (6-3), Edinboro

Championship

Remaining Winners

Class 6A District 10 Playoff

Championship (October 25)

Erie (3-6) vs. McDowell (8-1) at Erie Veterans Stadium