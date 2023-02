SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sunday afternoon, District 10 announced their basketball drawings for both their boys and girls’ tournament field.

Mercer and Farrell took the top seed in their respective boys’ classifications. Kennedy Catholic girls’ took the top spot in Class 2A.

2023 Boys Basketball District 10 Tournaments

Class A

Quarterfinal (Feb. 24)

Game 1: Cochranton vs. Rocky Grove, 6 pm at Oil City

Semifinal (Feb. 28)

Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. Farrell

Game 3: Jamestown vs. Kennedy Catholic

Championship (Mar. 3)

Remaining winners

Class 2A

Quarterfinal (Feb. 24)

Game 1: West Middlesex vs. Mercer, 7 pm at Farrell

Game 2: Saegertown vs. Eisenhower, 6:30 pm at Edinboro

Game 3: Lakeview vs. Cambridge Springs, 6 pm at Meadville

Game 4: Sharpsville vs. First Christian, 8 pm at Edinboro

Semifinal (Feb. 28)

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship (Mar. 3)

Remaining winners

Consolation Game (Mar. 3)

Remaining Semifinalists

Class 3A

Quarterfinal (Feb. 24)

Game 1: Mercyhurst Prep vs. Franklin, 7:30 pm at Oil City

Game 2: Greenville vs. Fairview, 6 pm at Hagerty Center

Game 3: Seneca vs. Girard, 7:30 pm at Hagerty Center

Game 4: North East vs. Oil City, 7:30 pm at Meadville

Semifinal (Feb. 28)

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship (Mar. 3)

Remaining winners

Consolation Game (Mar. 3)

Remaining semifinalists

Class 4A

Quarterfinal (Feb. 23)

Game 1: Slippery Rock vs. Warren, 6 pm at Hagerty Center

Game 2: General McLane vs. Hickory, 6 pm at Farrell

Game 3: Corry vs. Grove City, 7:30 pm at Farrell

Game 4: Sharon vs. Harbor Creek, 7:30 pm at Hagerty Center

Semifinal (Feb. 28)

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship (Mar. 3)

Remaining winners

Class 5A

Championship (Feb. 23)

Meadville vs. Cathedral Prep, 6 pm at Mercyhurst Prep

Class 6A

Championship (Feb. 23)

Erie vs. McDowell, 7:30 pm at Mercyhurst Prep

2023 Girls Basketball District 10 Tournaments

Class A

Championship (Mar. 4)

Commodore Perry vs. Jamestown, TBA

Class 2A

Quarterfinal (Feb. 25)

Game 1: Eisenhower vs. Kennedy Catholic, 12 pm at Farrell

Game 2: Union City vs. Lakeview, 1:30 pm at Farrell

Game 3: Mercer vs. Maplewood, 12 pm at Meadville

Game 4: West Middlesex vs. Cambridge Springs, 1:30 pm at Meadville

Semifinal (Mar. 1)

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship (Mar. 4)

Remaining winners

Consolation Game (Mar. 4)

Remaining Semifinalists

Class 3A

Quarterfinal (Feb. 25)

Game 1: Sharpsville vs. Northwestern, 1:30 pm at Hagerty Center

Game 2: Seneca vs. Wilmington, 3 pm at Farrell

Game 3: North East vs. Greenville, 3 pm at Meadville

Semifinal (Mar. 1)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Mercyhurst Prep

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 2

Championship (Mar. 4)

Remaining winners

Consolation Game (Mar. 4)

Remaining semifinalists

Class 4A

Quarterfinal (Feb. 25)

Game 1: Hickory vs. Fairview, 3 pm at Hagerty Center

Game 2: Franklin vs. Conneaut, 4:30 pm at Farrell

Game 3: General McLane vs. Harbor Creek, 4:30 pm at Hagerty Center

Game 4: Grove City vs. Warren, 4:30 pm at Meadville

Semifinal (Mar. 1)

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship (Mar. 4)

Remaining winners

Consolation Game

Remaining Semifinalists

Class 6A

Championship (Feb. 25)

Erie vs. McDowell, 12 pm at Hagerty Center