District 10 announces baseball tourney field

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Late last night, District 10 released the baseball tournament field. West Middlesex closed out the regular season with a 15-1 overall record. Now, the Big Reds begin the post-season with a matchup with Kennedy in the Semifinal. In 2A, Wilmington and Lakeview shared the Region 3 title with an identical 8-2 mark. However, the Greyhounds held two wins over the Sailors this year. Looking ahead, this could be the Class AA championship on May 27. In the 3A bracket, a possible title tilt between a pair of Region 2 members – Franklin and Hickory – may happen in 11 days. After being shutout in their April 24 meeting (12-0), the Hornets were edged by the Knights on May 14 – 5-4.

2019 District 10 Class A Baseball Tournament

Semifinal – May 23

Game 1: Youngsville vs. Jamestown

Game 2: Kennedy Catholic vs. West Middlesex (at Slippery Rock U, 2)

Championship – May 27

Remaining Winners

2019 District 10 Class AA Baseball Tournament

First Round – May 17

Game 1: Rocky Grove vs. Maplewood

Game 2: Saegertown at Mercer (May 18 at 2)

Game 3: Reynolds vs. Cochranton

Quarterfinal – May 20

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Wilmington (at Slippery Rock U, 2)

Game 5: Sharpsville vs. Cambridge Springs (at Thiel, 2)

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Union City (at Ainsworth Field, 4:30)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Lakeview (at Thiel, 4:30)

Semifinal – May 23

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Championship – May 27

Remaining Winners

2019 District 10 Class AAA Baseball Tournament

First Round – May 17

Game 1: Greenville vs. North East

Quarterfinal – May 20

Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. Franklin(at Slippery Rock U, 4:30)

Game 3: Fairview vs. Titusville (at Ainsworth Field, 2)

Game 4: Sharon vs. Mercyhurst Prep (at Ainsworth Field, 7)

Game 5: Girard at Hickory (at Slippery Rock U, 7)

Semifinal – May 23

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Championship – May 27

Remaining Winners

2019 District 10 Class Quad A Baseball Tournament

Quarterfinal – May 21

Game 1: Corry vs. Slippery Rock (at Slippery Rock U, 6:30)

Game 2: Ft. LeBoeuf vs. Harbor Creek (at Ainsworth Field, TBA)

Game 3: General McLane vs. Grove City (at Slippery Rock U, 4)

Semifinal – May 24

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Warren

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship – May 27

Remaining Winners

2019 District 10 Class AAAAA Baseball Tournament

Championship – May 22

Meadville vs. Cathedral Prep (at UPMC Park, 4)

2019 District 10 Class AAAAAA Baseball Tournament

Championship – May 22

Erie vs. McDowell (at UPMC Park, 6:30)

