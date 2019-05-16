District 10 announces baseball tourney field

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Late last night, District 10 released the baseball tournament field. West Middlesex closed out the regular season with a 15-1 overall record. Now, the Big Reds begin the post-season with a matchup with Kennedy in the Semifinal. In 2A, Wilmington and Lakeview shared the Region 3 title with an identical 8-2 mark. However, the Greyhounds held two wins over the Sailors this year. Looking ahead, this could be the Class AA championship on May 27. In the 3A bracket, a possible title tilt between a pair of Region 2 members – Franklin and Hickory – may happen in 11 days. After being shutout in their April 24 meeting (12-0), the Hornets were edged by the Knights on May 14 – 5-4.
2019 District 10 Class A Baseball Tournament
Semifinal – May 23
Game 1: Youngsville vs. Jamestown
Game 2: Kennedy Catholic vs. West Middlesex (at Slippery Rock U, 2)
Championship – May 27
Remaining Winners
2019 District 10 Class AA Baseball Tournament
First Round – May 17
Game 1: Rocky Grove vs. Maplewood
Game 2: Saegertown at Mercer (May 18 at 2)
Game 3: Reynolds vs. Cochranton
Quarterfinal – May 20
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Wilmington (at Slippery Rock U, 2)
Game 5: Sharpsville vs. Cambridge Springs (at Thiel, 2)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Union City (at Ainsworth Field, 4:30)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Lakeview (at Thiel, 4:30)
Semifinal – May 23
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Championship – May 27
Remaining Winners
2019 District 10 Class AAA Baseball Tournament
First Round – May 17
Game 1: Greenville vs. North East
Quarterfinal – May 20
Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. Franklin(at Slippery Rock U, 4:30)
Game 3: Fairview vs. Titusville (at Ainsworth Field, 2)
Game 4: Sharon vs. Mercyhurst Prep (at Ainsworth Field, 7)
Game 5: Girard at Hickory (at Slippery Rock U, 7)
Semifinal – May 23
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
Championship – May 27
Remaining Winners
2019 District 10 Class Quad A Baseball Tournament
Quarterfinal – May 21
Game 1: Corry vs. Slippery Rock (at Slippery Rock U, 6:30)
Game 2: Ft. LeBoeuf vs. Harbor Creek (at Ainsworth Field, TBA)
Game 3: General McLane vs. Grove City (at Slippery Rock U, 4)
Semifinal – May 24
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Warren
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Championship – May 27
Remaining Winners
2019 District 10 Class AAAAA Baseball Tournament
Championship – May 22
Meadville vs. Cathedral Prep (at UPMC Park, 4)
2019 District 10 Class AAAAAA Baseball Tournament
Championship – May 22
Erie vs. McDowell (at UPMC Park, 6:30)