“Disappointed I’m not going out on my own terms” – Howland’s Diehl not being renewed as girls head coach after 26 years

Diehl was told there were "philosophical differences with how he developed mental toughness with his players"

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has learned that veteran girls basketball coach John Diehl will not be returning to the sidelines with the Howland Tigers.

Diehl was told that he would not be recommended by administration because of “philosophical differences with how he developed mental toughness with his players.” He will not be renewed at the school board meeting at the end of the month.

“I guess I’m a little too old school,” said Diehl, 64. ” There’s no hard feelings, but I’m disappointed because when you coach this long you kind of want to go out on your own terms.”

Diehl is one of the few coaches in the Valley with over 500 career wins (514-289). He spent the last 26 years as head coach of the Howland girls, where he won 10 league championships and 4 District Titles, with a record of 407-198. He said the change was hinted at the end of last season.

“I’ve mellowed out a lot since early in my career in coaching when I would yell more,” said Diehl. “I would get on them at halftime now and then, but I’ve had no problems with 95 percent of the girls I’ve coached.”

Diehl also spent nine years as the head coach of the Bristol boys basketball team, where he won four league titles, including a District and Regional Championship.

“I want to be remembered as someone who pushed their players beyond their expectations,” said Diehl. ” I would say 99 percent of the people I came in contact with were great people. Many of the girls at Howland that have graduated have gone on to do great things.”

Diehl said at this time, he plans to retire from coaching.