YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns, and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first NFL games of the regular season.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on WKBN and Fox Youngstown, but since WKBN and Fox Youngstown were forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800-531-5000 and demand that they restore WKBN and Fox Youngstown to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game: DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WKBN and Fox Youngstown have reached agreements with all other local distributors and are available on all of them.

WKBN and Fox Youngstown are also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

Broadcast stations WKBN and Fox Youngstown broadcast their signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

WKBN and Fox Youngstown’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on wkbn.com, including a list of alternative providers.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.