Dill paces Canfield girls in big season-opening win over West Branch

Canfield junior Alyssa Dill scored a game-high 16 points for the Cardinals in a 48-31 over the Warriors Tuesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls basketball team opened the 2020-21 season Tuesday with a convincing victory over West Branch, 48-31, at Canfield High School.

The Cardinals came out aggressive from the start and took a 19-14 lead into the break. Canfield went on to break things open with a big 3rd quarter, where they extended their lead to 37-25.

Canfield junior Alyssa Dill led all scorers with 16 points, while Marissa Ieraci had 8 and Gia Francisco and Abby Muckleroy with 6 apiece.

The Warriors were paced by Jillian Pidgeon and Riley Tuel, each with 6 points.

The Cardinals improve to 1-0 on the season, while West Branch drops to 1-1.

