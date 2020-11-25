Dill paces Canfield girls in big season-opening win over West Branch

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls basketball team opened the 2020-21 season Tuesday with a convincing victory over West Branch, 48-31, at Canfield High School.
The Cardinals came out aggressive from the start and took a 19-14 lead into the break. Canfield went on to break things open with a big 3rd quarter, where they extended their lead to 37-25.
Canfield junior Alyssa Dill led all scorers with 16 points, while Marissa Ieraci had 8 and Gia Francisco and Abby Muckleroy with 6 apiece.
The Warriors were paced by Jillian Pidgeon and Riley Tuel, each with 6 points.
The Cardinals improve to 1-0 on the season, while West Branch drops to 1-1.
