HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - Brian Hilton, Jr. gave Farrell their second consecutive state championship on his 22-yard field goal to defeat Bishop Guilfoyle in overtime, 10-7. Farrell finished the season by winning their final 14 games after beginning this year with an 0-2 mark.

Farrell’s first offensive possession took over 5 minutes but the Steelers were unable to come away with points. Farrell's defense stood tall as they were able to stop the Marauders on 4th down as well. Scoreless in the first quarter.