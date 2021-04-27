Difo leads Pirates over Royals 2-1, back over .500 at 12-11

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Cardinal Mooney Girls Lacrosse team rolled past Pepper Pike Orange tonight 15-4 Tuesday night.

Annie Daprile led the way with five goals, while Anna Wollet finished with four.

Angelina Rotunno added two goals and an assist.

Lucy Graziano, Sophia Sdregas, Gia DiVincenzo, and Ava Szalay chipped in with one goal apiece for the Cardinals.

Sophia Graziano had five saves in goal.

Cardinal Mooney returns to action on Wednesday on the road at Canfield at 6 p.m.