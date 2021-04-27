Difo leads Pirates over Royals 2-1, back over .500 at 12-11

The Pirates edged the Royals 2-1 on Tuesday night

by: JOHN PERROTTO - Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier (26), Phillip Evans (24), Adam Frazier (26), and Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 2-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Kansas City 2-1 to end the Royals’ five-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh has won three straight games and 11 of of 16 since a 1-6 start, at 12-11 moving back above .500 for the first time since it was 1-0 in the opening week.

Kansas City has lost seven straight games in Pittsburgh since 2009. Difo looped a single that dropped in front of a sliding Michael A. Taylor in center.

