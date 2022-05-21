CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Ally Wilson netted a game-high seven goals to lift Canfield to a 17-11 win over Lake Catholic Saturday in the second round of the OHSAA girls lacrosse playoffs.

Watch the video to hear from Wilson and head coach MeLynda Guerrieri.

Wilson’s seven goals ties a school record for most goals in a game. Wilson scored all of them in the first half.

“I didn’t expect that at all not going to lie,” Wilson said. “But after like I got probably like five or something, I tried going for the record, but it’s okay.”

Canfield’s Elena Martin, Sarah Grohovksy, Emily Wilson and Ashleigh Haas each finished with two goals. Gwen Lolakis and Taylor Stansloski added one goal each.

Canfield improves to 15-3-1 on the season and will face Kenston in the regional semifinals on Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

“We just have to get our mindset on what we need to do, watch some films, come up with some plays, get serious again,” Guerrieri said. “Celebrate this win, and then get ready for the next one right away.