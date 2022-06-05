YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker off waivers on Sunday.

Tucker was selected 24th-overall by the Pirates in the 2014 MLB Draft.

He was designated for assignment this past Monday.

Tucker played just 18 games for Pittsburgh this season, hitting just .175 with 25 strikeouts.

In four seasons in the big leagues, the 25-year-old has played in 154 games with a .211 batting average and five home runs.

Tucker is an Arizona native.