Diamond Kings: Lisbon's Bell is breaking records with the Blue Devils

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-The high school baseball and softball seasons are winding down, which means the race for WKBN's Diamond Kings is heating up.

Lisbon's Logan Bell has been putting his name in contention with his play on the diamond.

Bell racked up 16 strikeouts on Friday and has already shattered three school records.

He has 64 strikeouts on the season and has allowed just 2 earned runs in 28 innings.

Bell is also getting it done at the plate hitting .455 with 11 RBIs.