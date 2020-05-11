DeWine looking at safely opening youth sports for summer months

Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that youth and adult recreational sports are currently a topic of discussion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports at all levels have been on hold since March thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With retail stores and restaurants set to open soon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday that youth and adult recreational sports and activities are currently a topic of discussion.

DeWine said a group has been assembled to examine the best way to bring them back during the summer months.

“It’s important that young people have something to do during the summer. It’s important that people be able to plan,” DeWine said.

DeWine emphasized that state government should not micromanage youth camps and sports. Rather, the state government should provide organizations and leagues guidance on how to safely reopen.

He hopes to have an official announcement soon.