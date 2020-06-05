Developing Story: Mancino resigns from Kennedy Catholic

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – In a developing story, Rick Mancino has resigned as the head boys’ basketball coach at Kennedy Catholic.

In 2009, Mancino was hired to take over his alma mater – the same school he was once a part of their first state championship in 1986. Rick went onto spend 11 years, winning 230 games and seeing the Golden Eagles to four straight state championships (2016-19) and their first in 15 years (previous being in 2001). During that 4-year stretch, Kennedy won 104 games in 115 outings for a winning percentage of 90.4%.

In recent memory, he coached such Division I players as Sagaba Konate, Oscar Tshiebwe and Maceo Austin.

This past season, the Golden Eagles finished in third place in Region 7 with a 13-10 mark.

State Championships

2019 – Kennedy Catholic 64 Pennridge 62 (6A)

2018 – Kennedy Catholic 76 Our Lady of Lourdes 36 (A)

2017 – Kennedy Catholic 73 Girard College 56 (A)

2016 – Kennedy Catholic 71 Math, Civics & Science 60 (A)