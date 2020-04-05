‘Devastating loss’: Former player has fond memories of the late Coach Ed DiGregorio

YSU Hall of Famer Ann Marie Martin talked about her former head coach who passed away on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Youngstown State Women’s Basketball Coach Ed DiGregorio passed away Sunday morning at the age of 93.

Sports Team 27 caught up with former player and YSU Hall of Famer Ann Marie Martin Sunday after his passing.

Watch the video above to hear Martin talk about her former head coach

Under his watch, DiGregorio led the Penguins to 319 victories. He led YSU to five 20-win seasons, five consecutive conference titles, three Mid-Con Tournament titles, and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

His team upset Memphis in the NCAA Tournament in 1998 to advance to the second round, which Martin was a part of.

Her senior year, she racked up 506 points good for 13.3 points per game.

DiGregorio earned Mid-Con Coach-of-the-Year honors in 1995 and 1999.