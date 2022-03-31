YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown junior soccer goalkeeper Mackenzie Simon is shining a light on a subject close to her heart.

In the last five years, Simon’s aunt and uncle, both in their 40s, passed away from colorectal cancer.

Simon and her two brothers recently partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to raise awareness of the disease.

“When my aunt was fighting the disease, she kind of took it upon herself to promote early screenings and just awareness on it,” Simon said. “So, we kind of thought maybe we could carry on what she was doing into our lives now.”

Simon raises awareness through her social media channels. She has also spoken to her teammates and even sent out a mass email to YSU students in the College of Health and Human Services.

“If you catch it early, it could really save your life just because you can fight it earlier and get that treatment early,” she said. “If it’s caught later, it’s really difficult to just catch and treat.”

According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women combined in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined.

“The regular screening age is 45 years old,” Simon said. “It was recently changed from 50 years old, so I think that’s a big thing because a lot of people don’t even realize it. Then if you have family history, I believe it’s 10 years before the onset of the cancer for your family member that had it. So, I think it’s really important that everyone knows that and just gets their screenings.”

Simon is doing all she can to raise awareness to prevent someone else from experiencing what she and her family endured.

“I think it was really difficult losing both of them, obviously,” she added. “So we kind of thought, ‘How can we change what we’re feeling?’ I know we can’t change the past, but I think what’s most important to us is changing the future and just trying to prevent any other individual or family member from going through the loss or the struggle that our family had to deal with.”