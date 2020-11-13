Despite losing all 5 starters, East Liverpool’s Conley says, ‘We have all the right pieces’

East Liverpool Potters

Coach: Nate Conley

2019-20 record: 18-6

Last Ranked: #8 in Division II on February 20, 2012

Returning Starters: None

The Potters lost all five starters from last year’s Buckeye 8 overall championship team that won 18 games (18-6) and finished as the District runner-up to New Philadelphia (55-47).

All-Ohio players Tresean Jackson (21.5 ppg, 4.5 apg) and Brennan O’Hara (11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg) have both graduated. Jackson, a four-year starter, leaves as the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,387). O’Hara led the team in multiple categories as he was a catalyst for the success the Potters had last year.

East Liverpool has won 37 of their last 49 games (75.5%) in the past two seasons.

Coach Conley returns a group of key players in senior Cameron Beverly, as well as juniors Devin Toothman, Cole Dailey and Zavea Green.

“Cam is a knock-down shooter,” Conley said. “Our three juniors played crucial minutes for us during our playoff run. These three have grown and matured since last year. They’re big, fast and play the game the right way.”

Add into the front court Jerone Deal (6’6″) and Darrick Robinson (6’8″) to help solidify the Potters up front.

“We’re excited about the upcoming season. We have all the right pieces, just need to get in the gym and put it all together,” Conley said.

2020-21 Schedule

East Liverpool

Dec. 1 – Edison

Dec. 4 – at Beaver Local

Dec. 8 – at Wheeling Park

Dec. 15 – at Indian Creek

Dec. 19 – Carrollton

Dec. 22 – The Linsly School

Dec. 28 – at Toronto

Dec. 30 – at Steubenville

Jan. 8 – at Edison

Jan. 12 – Beaver Local

Jan. 15 – Steubenville

Jan. 22 – Indian Creek

Jan. 23 – St. Clairsville

Jan. 26 – at The Linsly School

Jan. 29 – at Oak Glen

Jan. 30 – Buckeye 8 Championships

Feb. 2 – at Harrison Central

Feb. 5 – Minerva

Feb. 9 – OVAC Tournament

Feb. 13 – OVAC Tournament

Feb. 16 – Salem

Feb. 17 – Wheeling Central Catholic