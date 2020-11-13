Despite losing all 5 starters, East Liverpool’s Conley says, ‘We have all the right pieces’

East Liverpool Potters
Coach: Nate Conley
2019-20 record: 18-6
Last Ranked: #8 in Division II on February 20, 2012
Returning Starters: None
The Potters lost all five starters from last year’s Buckeye 8 overall championship team that won 18 games (18-6) and finished as the District runner-up to New Philadelphia (55-47).
All-Ohio players Tresean Jackson (21.5 ppg, 4.5 apg) and Brennan O’Hara (11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg) have both graduated. Jackson, a four-year starter, leaves as the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,387). O’Hara led the team in multiple categories as he was a catalyst for the success the Potters had last year.
East Liverpool has won 37 of their last 49 games (75.5%) in the past two seasons.
Coach Conley returns a group of key players in senior Cameron Beverly, as well as juniors Devin Toothman, Cole Dailey and Zavea Green.
“Cam is a knock-down shooter,” Conley said. “Our three juniors played crucial minutes for us during our playoff run. These three have grown and matured since last year. They’re big, fast and play the game the right way.”
Add into the front court Jerone Deal (6’6″) and Darrick Robinson (6’8″) to help solidify the Potters up front.
“We’re excited about the upcoming season. We have all the right pieces, just need to get in the gym and put it all together,” Conley said.
2020-21 Schedule
East Liverpool
Dec. 1 – Edison
Dec. 4 – at Beaver Local
Dec. 8 – at Wheeling Park
Dec. 15 – at Indian Creek
Dec. 19 – Carrollton
Dec. 22 – The Linsly School
Dec. 28 – at Toronto
Dec. 30 – at Steubenville
Jan. 8 – at Edison
Jan. 12 – Beaver Local
Jan. 15 – Steubenville
Jan. 22 – Indian Creek
Jan. 23 – St. Clairsville
Jan. 26 – at The Linsly School
Jan. 29 – at Oak Glen
Jan. 30 – Buckeye 8 Championships
Feb. 2 – at Harrison Central
Feb. 5 – Minerva
Feb. 9 – OVAC Tournament
Feb. 13 – OVAC Tournament
Feb. 16 – Salem
Feb. 17 – Wheeling Central Catholic
