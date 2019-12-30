Despite lacking star power, Ravens beat Steelers 28-10

The Steelers finished the season with three straight losses and were eliminated from playoff contention

BALTIMORE (AP) – Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake the Baltimore Ravens relied upon a strong defensive performance to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-10 and finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.

Baltimore’s first touchdown followed a fumble by Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges, who was held in check the entire game.

The Ravens also scored on special teams after Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry dropped the wet football near his end zone.

The Steelers finished the season with three straight losses and were eliminated from playoff contention.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)