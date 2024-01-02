RICHMOND, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite Noah Chase’s 28-points, Southern fell to Edison – 71-45. Chase also hauled down 14 rebounds to go along with his 11 field goals and shooting 75% at the foul line (6-8).

Mason Pitts and Yago Alonso each scored 6 points for the Indians.

Southern (1-7) will travel to Valley Christian on Friday to meet the Eagles.

JD Henderson paced the Wildcats with 21 points. Three others scored in double-figures – Kyle Long (14), Dawson Jones (13) and Deacon Rawson (11).

Edison (4-6) is set to meet Bridgeport on the road on Friday.