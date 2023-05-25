SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Lakeview tops Wilmington, 6-2, despite Greyhound hurler Hunter Jones tossing a no-hitter.

The Sailors will play against the winner of Greenville and Sharpsville on Monday in the District 10 Class 2A championship game.

Wilmington got on the board first on a Rocky Serafino triple as he scored on a wild pitch in the first inning.

The Sailors scored three times in the bottom of the first and another three in the fourth inning.

Lakeview did not have a base hit.

Maddox Bell, Lakeview’s pitcher, struck out 11 Greyhounds in 7 innings and allowed just four hits.