PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith stopped all 33 shots he faced, and Brock McGinn gave the Pittsburgh Penguins the only goal they needed for a 1-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

It was DeSmith’s seventh career shutout and first of the season. McGinn scored his seventh of the season on Pittsburgh’s first shot of the game, 5:12 into the first period.

Ducks goalie John Gibson stopped 15 of 16 shots through two periods before he left with a lower-body injury.

Anthony Stolarz started the third period and made 13 saves.