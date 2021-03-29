DeSmith stars in relief, Penguins edge Islanders 2-1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 17 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to their sixth straight win, a 114-75 victory over Cleveland.

Mike Conley contributed 18 points for the Jazz, who have won 20 straight at home after dropping their first two home games of the season.

Collin Sexton scored 20 points and Darius Garland had 18 for the Cavs.