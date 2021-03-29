DeSmith stars in relief, Penguins edge Islanders 2-1

Sports

The Penguins edged the Islanders 2-1 Monday night

by: WILL GRAVES - AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry’s mysterious exit and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 2-1.

Jarry left after the first period and DeSmith filled in by holding the Islanders at bay as Pittsburgh pulled even with New York in the East Division.

Jared McCann scored his eighth goal of the season and Anthony Angello collected the first power-play goal of his career for the Penguins.

Matt Martin scored his seventh of the season for the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves but couldn’t stop New York from getting swept during its final two-game set in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com