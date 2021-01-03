DeShields leads West Branch to victory over Aquinas

Dru DeShields scores 20 for West Branch's 6th win of the year

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch impresses against St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday night by topping the Knights, 54-41. The Warriors jumped out to a 25-9 lead at halftime.

Dru DeShields led all scorers with 20 for the Warriors. Jax Hendershott tallied 11 and Jed Smith and Josh Gregory each finished with 8 points.

West Branch (6-3) will welcome Canton South for an EBC-tilt on Tuesday.

Aquinas was led by Zach Wartley, who closed out the contest with 13 points. The Knights will pay a visit to Massillon on Tuesday.