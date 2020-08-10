DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

Veteran left-hander Oliver Perez got the final two outs

Cleveland Indians players celebrate after the Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Cleveland Indians players celebrate after the Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

DeShields’ bunt drove in José Ramírez, who started the inning on second as part of baseball’s extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season.

Mike Freeman added a two-out RBI single that gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead.

Veteran left-hander Oliver Perez got the final two outs following a 46-minute rain delay for his first save.

It was just the fifth save of his 18-year career.

