DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (WKBN) – The OHSAA proposal released on Friday will provide a 6-game regular season for local high school football players, but it does not address if schools will be permitted to scrimmage before the start of the season. So far, no contact with other schools has been permitted, leaving schools to only conduct inter-squad scrimmages.

“Everyone I have talked to has said the same thing. This is where the OHSAA has tipped their hand a little bit,” Columbiana Clipper football coach Bob Spaite said. “They are concerned about the playoffs, they have preached to us for years about the safety of the kids. It is a situation which is fraught with more problems than you could possibly shake a stick at.”

“Two scrimmages (normal season) and we’re still not ready and week one is still an adventure. No scrimmages, if they wanted this thing, why didn’t they put week one as your scrimmage, and then a five-game deal if that was the magic deal. Because there isn’t a coach in Ohio right now that is happy at all or even mildly content with the fact that there is no way to evaluate (their team). The way it's set up, if you’re a veteran team, with a veteran coaching staff, you are ahead of everybody else. If you are a new coaching staff, I have no idea how coach Lude at Western Reserve is going to punch his way through this. It’s not good. We are fighting like crazy for at least one scrimmage,” Spaite added.

The loss of 7 on 7 scrimmages this summer and now the apparent loss of any scrimmages may have a profound effect on the quality of play this fall for the schools. A team accustomed to throwing the ball may have a major disadvantage at the start of the season versus teams that rely on a running offense.

“If you are a team that throws it around a little bit, that likes to chuck it around, it’s definitely a challenge,” Spaite remarked. “Now there are things you can do, and there are ways you can practice, but you still can’t substitute game action. We would have had a minimum of five or six 7 on 7’s this summer. If you are one of those uptempo teams, this is going to be a struggle.”

Springfield’s Sean Guerriero had a bit of a different take on the situation, “I think it has made us better coaches from that point. Because you have so many passing scrimmages so right now we have been trying to be pretty creative in the things we have been doing in practice whether we are doing half-line stuff and putting our best on best so we are not loading one side or the other.”

He added, “I think it has made us better coaches because we have to think about different things and think outside of the box where we would have had four passing scrimmages so we are trying to find ways to put our best on our best to get them to see who can really play and go from there.”

When it comes to schools participating in the playoffs this year, the OHSAA has recommended that instead of the computer rating system, the coaches in each region will conduct a seeding for the contest. This is similar to the basketball tournament and other team sports seeding process. The meeting will be conducted the week of September 28th, four weeks into the season.

“That’s one of the parts that just really ticks me off. My blood pressure goes through the roof,” Spaite exclaimed. “I remember the days of being an AD and going to seeding meetings for basketball. Guys would jockey and try to maneuver, and try and find the best matchup. Sometimes you would see guys try to gang up on a pretty good team and put them in a crappy situation.”

He added, “They need to come up with some type of formula. How do you seed a team that just got started that has one of two games that is 1-0, or 2-0, and then you have a team that is 4-2? How do you even begin to justify who should be seeded and who isn’t? That’s the craziest thing I ever heard of.”

“I would hope they would come up with some kind of panel of non-coaches. Non-coaches in the region, there need to be somebody there that understands what the game is. I can think of six or seven administrators right off the top of my head that are out of coaching. They would be excellent choices. Kind of like what they do with the BCS playoffs. Again, that is just my opinion, but that is what it almost needs to be for each division. If you leave it up to us guys, it will be a royal rumble. It will be entertaining, but I don’t know how good it will be,” Spaite concluded with a chuckle.

“I don’t know how they will do seeding,” Guerriero stated. “I think they will do seeding by your place, or location because I guarantee they are not wanting to send people all the way across the state. Our region, you have to travel an hour or an hour and a half. I think that is where people are going to start to say with the pandemic, ‘I don’t think we should do that’. I think they will start with location, this team is ten minutes away from this team, let them play.”

Ohio high school football teams will have just two more weeks of practice before the start of the season starting the week of August 24th. What the schedules look like is still to be determined.