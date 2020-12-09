DeShields and Hendershott combined for 32; West Branch downs Ursuline

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Last February, Ursuline topped West Branch in Beloit in the Sectional Championship 48-42. Tuesday night, it was the Warriors who got payback with their 58-47 victory over the Irish.

Dru DeShields scored a team-high 17 points while Jaxon Hendershott and Josh Gregory tallied 15 and 10 points respectively for West Branch. Hendershott made 3 three-pointers. The Warriors sank 16 of 17 shots from the foul line (94.1%).

Ursuline’s sophomore Terrance Pankey posted a game-high 25 points to match his jersey number. Brady Shannon added 8 points.