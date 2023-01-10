HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) – While Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may be done on the football field this season, his legal issues remain.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in a Houston courtroom to determine if Watson will have to take part in a deposition in the latest lawsuit filed against him.

The lawsuit filed in October is very similar to the other 24 that were previously filed. All the lawsuits were filed by women allegedly paid by Watson to give him massages. The women maintain Watson committed sexual misconduct during those massage sessions. Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

Watson has settled 23 of the lawsuits and faces no criminal charges.

Watson’s attorneys filed an answer to the latest lawsuit denying the allegations.

“Defendant Deshaun Watson respectfully prays that Plaintiff take nothing by reason of this

suit, that all relief requested by Plaintiff be denied, that Mr. Watson recovers his costs of court and expenses, and for such other and further relief to which he may be entitled,” the motion states.

It is not known when the judge will issue a ruling.