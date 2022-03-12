CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91 on Saturday night.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 17. And the Bulls came away with their second straight win after losing five in a row even though they were missing Zach LaVine.

The two-time All-Star was sidelined because of lingering soreness in his left knee.DeRozan made just 9 of 26 shots in the game. The five-time All-Star scored 17 in the first half, nailing a buzzer-beating jumper from the wing over Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love.

That sent Chicago to the locker room with a 53-42 lead, and the Bulls remained in control the rest of the way.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 25 points. But the Cavaliers lost for the eighth time in 11 games.