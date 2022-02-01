AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trey DePietro finished with a double-double (23 points, 11 rebounds) as Boardman spoiled Fitch’s senior night with a 60-56 victory to give the Spartans their ninth consecutive win over the Falcons.

Anthony Hightower scored 12 points, hauled down five boards and dished out four assists for the Spartans.

Boardman has won seven of its last eight to improve its overall record to 10-6 and 5-1 in All-American Conference play. The Spartans will meet Canfield on Friday.

Fitch missed a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining which would’ve tied the game. The Falcons have dropped six of their last seven to fall to 5-12 overall (2-4).

Devin Sherwood led the Falcons with 18 points. Allen Underwood added 15 while DeShawn Vaughn connected on three shots from a distance to close out his night with 11.

Fitch will host Harding on Friday.

All-American Conference Standings

Boardman – 5-1 (10-6)

Harding – 3-1 (9-5)

Howland – 2-4 (10-8)

Fitch – 2-4 (5-12)

Canfield – 1-3 (7-8)