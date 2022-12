STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Nick DelGratta scored 28 in Struthers’ 67-32 win over Hubbard to even their record at 3-3.

DelGratta closed out the contest by scoring 16 points in the final 16 minutes. Rocco Garchar added 15 points for the Wildcats.

Struthers will step out of conference to meet East Palestine on Thursday.

Nik Hendrix led the Eagles with 14 points while Gavin Rybicki finished his night with 7.

Hubbard (0-7) will be matched against Howland on Thursday.