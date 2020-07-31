DelGarbino’s back for year #2 at QB; Girard seeks another playoff run

Senior Andrew DelGarbino threw for over 1,600 yards in his first season as the Indians' signal caller

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There may not have been a return trip to the State Finals last year but Girard proved that the program was in good shape after graduating so many standouts while still making a playoff run in 2019. The Indians advanced to week 11 for the third consecutive season – a first in school history. Girard has won more games over the past three years (29) than they had during any 3-year stretch.

The season kicks off at home against East Palestine on August 28.

2019 Record: 6-5 (3-4), 6th place in NE8

Head Coach: Pat Pearson, 7th season (42-27)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 30.6 (13th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 29.0 (43rd in Area)

Total Offense: 386.4

Rushing Offense: 217.3

Passing Offense: 169.1

What you need to know about Girard’s offense

-The offense averaged over 375-yards per game for the 4th straight year. Andrew DelGarbino completed 61.9% of his passes (109-176) for 1601 yards while throwing 10 touchdowns as a junior. The team did lose both of their top rushers (Morgan Clardy & Jimmy Jones) but return senior Tyler Maddox (472 rushing yards, 4 TDs) – who played a key role last year. A younger group at the receiver spot will take over for Nick Malito (40 catches, 659 yards) and Jimmy Jones (40 catches, 480 yards) as Dominic Malito appears primed after a 10-catch season (101 yards).

Deane Deciancio, Anthony Dinard and Nassim Lloyd all return up front along with senior Jared Koch, who has played multiple positions including fullback.

What you need to know about Girard’s defense

-Among the area teams (in Ohio/PA) to qualify for the post-season, the Indians allowed the most points per game (29.0) among those who played in week 11. One has to think that number will decrease in 2020 under the leadership of coach Pearson.

The Indians lost standout linemen Conner Moore (98 tackles, 2 FR), Haeden Gump (63 tackles, 11 TFL) and Khalil Hugley (33 tackles) to graduation along with defensive backs Morgan Clardy (62 tackles) and Nick Malito (4 INTs) as well as linebacker Ben Lileas (55 tackles). However, Girard does return a pair of stud linebackers in Tyler Maddox (119 tackles) and Andrew DelGarbino (77 tackles) and senior linemen Jared Koch (62 tackles) as well as Nassim Lloyd, DeShawn Williams and Amari Curd (48 tackles). Dominic Malito and Jordan Grant will also be back in the secondary.

Girard’s Key Player(s)

Senior QB/Andrew DelGarbino

…Last year, he completed 109 passes for an average of 14.8 yards. Delgarbino connected on 61.2% of his tosses. In year #2 as the Indians’ signal caller, Girard’s offense will need #3 to play at a high level to get back to the post-season and make a run.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – East Palestine

Sept. 4 – at West Branch

Sept. 11 – Warren JFK

Sept. 18 – at Lakeview

Sept. 25 – South Range

Oct. 2 – at Poland

Oct. 9 – Hubbard

Oct. 16 – at Struthers

Oct. 23 – at Jefferson

Oct. 30 – Niles

The Big game on the schedule

September 18 – at Lakeview

…The Northeast 8 conference schedule gets underway in Cortland for the Indians. The league has been superb in producing plenty of compelling action. Girard hopes to be in the hunt for a league crown this year.

Since 2013, Indians’ 500-yard receivers

2019 – Nick Malito, 659

2018 – Nick Malito, 1313

2018 – Aidan Warga, 962

2018 – Terrance Davis, 786

2018 – Jimmy Jones – 651

2018 – Morgan Clardy, 506

2017 – Michael Belcik, 1546

2017 – Anthony Backus, 621

2016 – Michael Belcik, 980

2016 – Nick Hall, 636

2015 – Collin Harden, 592

2013 – Jordan Graziano, 1037

2013 – Chris Vince, 620