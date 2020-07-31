DelGarbino’s back for year #2 at QB; Girard seeks another playoff run

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There may not have been a return trip to the State Finals last year but Girard proved that the program was in good shape after graduating so many standouts while still making a playoff run in 2019. The Indians advanced to week 11 for the third consecutive season – a first in school history. Girard has won more games over the past three years (29) than they had during any 3-year stretch.
The season kicks off at home against East Palestine on August 28.
2019 Record: 6-5 (3-4), 6th place in NE8
Head Coach: Pat Pearson, 7th season (42-27)
2019 Stats
Scoring Offense: 30.6 (13th in Area)
Scoring Defense: 29.0 (43rd in Area)
Total Offense: 386.4
Rushing Offense: 217.3
Passing Offense: 169.1
What you need to know about Girard’s offense
-The offense averaged over 375-yards per game for the 4th straight year. Andrew DelGarbino completed 61.9% of his passes (109-176) for 1601 yards while throwing 10 touchdowns as a junior. The team did lose both of their top rushers (Morgan Clardy & Jimmy Jones) but return senior Tyler Maddox (472 rushing yards, 4 TDs) – who played a key role last year. A younger group at the receiver spot will take over for Nick Malito (40 catches, 659 yards) and Jimmy Jones (40 catches, 480 yards) as Dominic Malito appears primed after a 10-catch season (101 yards).
Deane Deciancio, Anthony Dinard and Nassim Lloyd all return up front along with senior Jared Koch, who has played multiple positions including fullback.
What you need to know about Girard’s defense
-Among the area teams (in Ohio/PA) to qualify for the post-season, the Indians allowed the most points per game (29.0) among those who played in week 11. One has to think that number will decrease in 2020 under the leadership of coach Pearson.
The Indians lost standout linemen Conner Moore (98 tackles, 2 FR), Haeden Gump (63 tackles, 11 TFL) and Khalil Hugley (33 tackles) to graduation along with defensive backs Morgan Clardy (62 tackles) and Nick Malito (4 INTs) as well as linebacker Ben Lileas (55 tackles). However, Girard does return a pair of stud linebackers in Tyler Maddox (119 tackles) and Andrew DelGarbino (77 tackles) and senior linemen Jared Koch (62 tackles) as well as Nassim Lloyd, DeShawn Williams and Amari Curd (48 tackles). Dominic Malito and Jordan Grant will also be back in the secondary.
Girard’s Key Player(s)
Senior QB/Andrew DelGarbino
…Last year, he completed 109 passes for an average of 14.8 yards. Delgarbino connected on 61.2% of his tosses. In year #2 as the Indians’ signal caller, Girard’s offense will need #3 to play at a high level to get back to the post-season and make a run.
2020 Schedule
Aug. 28 – East Palestine
Sept. 4 – at West Branch
Sept. 11 – Warren JFK
Sept. 18 – at Lakeview
Sept. 25 – South Range
Oct. 2 – at Poland
Oct. 9 – Hubbard
Oct. 16 – at Struthers
Oct. 23 – at Jefferson
Oct. 30 – Niles
The Big game on the schedule
September 18 – at Lakeview
…The Northeast 8 conference schedule gets underway in Cortland for the Indians. The league has been superb in producing plenty of compelling action. Girard hopes to be in the hunt for a league crown this year.
Since 2013, Indians’ 500-yard receivers
2019 – Nick Malito, 659
2018 – Nick Malito, 1313
2018 – Aidan Warga, 962
2018 – Terrance Davis, 786
2018 – Jimmy Jones – 651
2018 – Morgan Clardy, 506
2017 – Michael Belcik, 1546
2017 – Anthony Backus, 621
2016 – Michael Belcik, 980
2016 – Nick Hall, 636
2015 – Collin Harden, 592
2013 – Jordan Graziano, 1037
2013 – Chris Vince, 620