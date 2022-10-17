NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the Cleveland Guardians facing the New York Yankees. However, the Monday game is currently delayed.

“Tonight’s game will not start at the originally scheduled 7:07 p.m. due to weather,” the Guardians said on Twitter.

The teams are now waiting to reassess and make a decision. In the meantime, birthday boy Myles Straw (he’s now 28) is playing football with fans in the stands.

FOX 8’s Mackenzie Bart has the latest on the Bronx forecast:

If the game is eventually postponed to Tuesday, that would give whichever team wins a hard turnaround time for meeting up with the Houston Astros Wednesday. We shall see.

It’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York managed to stave off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole — a heartbreaking 4-2 loss for the Guards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Myles Straw #7 of the Cleveland Guardians tosses a football to fans in the stands during a rain delay prior to playing the New York Yankees in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: A tarp covers the infield prior to game five of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians players warm up on the field before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing.

Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.

The winner heads to Houston for Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series on Wednesday night against Justin Verlander and the rested Astros.

Houston reached its sixth straight ALCS by completing a three-game Division Series sweep of Seattle when rookie Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning Saturday for a marathon 1-0 win over the Mariners.

AL West champion Houston (106-56) went 4-3 against the Guardians this season and 5-2 versus the Yankees.

With a history of postseason heartbreak (to say the least), Cleveland teams are 1-7 in winner-take-all games — losing their last seven.

The young Guardians are trying to end Major League Baseball’s longest current World Series championship drought in their first year after a franchise name change. Cleveland hasn’t won it all since 1948. Meanwhile, the Yankees last won in 2009.

Both managers are expected to empty their bullpens in the Division Series finale between the Guardians and Yankees, though Cleveland’s top relievers are probably fresher.

Working his third straight day, New York left-hander Wandy Peralta earned a save in Game 4 on Sunday night, retiring three batters on just seven pitches.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it’s possible Peralta could pitch in his fifth consecutive game Monday, and Game 2 starter Nestor Cortes is also available in relief.

New York’s depleted bullpen blew Game 3 on Saturday, when the Guardians became the first team in 168 postseason games to overcome a multi-run deficit in the ninth inning and beat the Yankees.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona is confident Civale will pitch well, and after that he’s got Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase — his top three relievers — all rested and ready.

ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 7:07 p.m., TBS