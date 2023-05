GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield softball topped Garfield, 10-0, on the road.

Miranda Nicholson tossed seven innings, struck out four and posted the win for the Warriors.

Sophia Hook and Abby DeJoy each had three hits apiece. DeJoy collected a double and a triple. Arriana Jones, Cadence Huffman and Maddie Thomas all had two hits. Thomas finished with a triple.

Brookfield will welcome Howland on Saturday.