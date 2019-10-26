Déjà vu; Reynolds dominates Eisenhower again

Cole Toy scored twice in the first half to lead Reynolds

Reynolds will now meet Maplewood next week

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds shook off losses to Farrell (51-0) and Northwestern (13-6) to top Eisenhower 43-7 tonight at Wilmington’s Greyhound Stadium. The Raiders improve to 7-3.

Just three weeks ago (Oct. 4), Reynolds posted a 41-6 win over visiting Eisenhower. Cole Toy (120 yards) and Sean O’Hara (119 yards) each ran for over 100-yards in that matchup for the Raiders.

The Raiders got on the board first via a Aidan Mull 13-yard touchdown run to cap off a 14-play drive which took over 7 minutes. On Eisenhower’s next drive, sophomore Clayton Rhoades pick off an errant pass and returned in 35-yards to score the Raiders’ second touchdown within a minute.

After another Knight turnover, Reynolds cashes in with a Cole Toy touchdown run to open a three score lead (21-0) early in the second quarter. The next time Reynolds touched the ball – it was Toy again – this time from 16 yards away to extend the lead to 28-0.

The Knights were backed up when Evan Miller sacked Eisenhower’s QB Owen Trumbull in the end zone for a safety to add two points on for Reynolds (30-0).

Reynolds adds on with a Bryce McCloskey 28-yard touchdown pass to Mull to give the Raiders a 37-0 advantage.

In the third quarter, more of the same, Toy caught a short touchdown catch from Bryce McCloskey to open up the Raider lead even more to 43-0 late in the third quarter.

The Knights season came to an end tonight as they fell to 3-7.

In the District 10 Class A bracket, Reynolds will now face unbeaten Maplewood (9-0) in the semifinals next Friday.

SCORING CHART

Reynolds, 43-7

First Quarter

R – Aiden Mull, 13-yard TD run (R 7-0, 3:17)

R – Clayton Rhoades, 35-yard interception return for TD (R 14-0, 2:11)

Second Quarter

R – Cole Toy, 5-yard TD run (R 21-0, 10:29)

R – Cole Toy, 16-yard TD run (R 28-0, 7:16)

R – Eisenhower sacked in end zone for safety (R 30-0, 6:21)

R – Aiden Mull, 28-yard TD catch from Bryce McCloskey (R 37-0, 4:23)

Third Quarter

R – Cole Toy, 5-yard TD catch from Bryce McCloskey (R 43-0, 2:22)

Fourth Quarter

E – Zane Alexander, 20-yard TD run (R 43-7, 1:32)