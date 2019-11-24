Deja vu: Farrell & Wilmington back in Western Finals Friday, here’s when and where they play

Both teams are hoping to punch their ticket back to the State Championship game this Friday

MERCER COUNTY, Pa (WKBN) – The Farrell and Wilmington football teams are back in the state semifinals this weekend, in what’s become familiar territory for both programs.

Both teams advanced to the State Championship game last season, the Steelers won the title in Class A, while Wilmington came up short to Southern Columbia in Class 2A.

Here’s the schedule for this Friday’s games.

Class A: Farrell vs. Clairton at North Allegheny High School, 7 PM

Class 2A: Wilmington vs. Avonworth at Slippery Rock High School, 6 PM

WKBN.com will have live scoring and updates on both games this weekend.