“Definitely a unique experience” – LaBrae’s Aldridge reflects on pro season in Turkey cut short due to pandemic

Aldridge played his last game against an Italian team without fans before the season was indefinitely postponed.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Valley’s best all-time basketball players is now playing professionally overseas. Former LaBrae standout Peyton Aldridge had his season in Turkey cut short last month and is now back in his hometown Leavittsburg.



The 2014 LaBrae graduate was one of the most dynamic high school players in the state during his time with the Vikings. He went down as the school’s all time leading scorer with over 1,700 hundred career points.

“I always just wanted to be the best I could be in the area not even thinking outside the box or anything,” said Aldridge. “I just wanted to be as good as I could be.”

Aldridge went on star at Davidson, where he scored over 2,000 points, earning All American honors his senior season. Then, he took his talents overseas, playing professionally for Italy’s Vanoli Cremona and this year with Afyon in Turkey.

“It’s a business and you’re there to work, focusing on basketball 24/7,” said Aldridge. “All the guys that are the top of their college teams going over to play professionally so it’s a lot of good competition.”

Just a couple weeks ago, Aldridge was playing in a game against an Italian team without fans, right before the pandemic escalated.

“The game was super competitive and both benches were super energetic so it kind of filled that void. After the game, everybody is going to wash their hands, nobody was high-fiving each other, everybody was giving elbow bumps and stuff like. It was definitely a unique experience.”

A few days later, Turkey’s “Super League” postponed indefinitely and appears to be canceled for this season. So Aldridge is now back in Leavittsburg and staying busy, starting his own company, “2ScoreTraining”.

“I’m going to do some individual sessions, some team sessions, all options are really available,” he said. “I just want to give back and help develop some talent in the Valley.”