YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After finishing third in the Horizon League last season, the Youngstown State baseball team is set to open their season on Friday at Bethune-Cookman.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Dan Bertolini and starting pitcher Jon Snyder.

“Yeah, I mean, that last year was a magical year,” says Bertolini. “I think obviously 2020 kind of set that up with a lot of those guys coming back and obviously we lost a lot of those. You know, there’s a lot of older players on that team– Colin Floyd reigning Horizon League Pitcher of the Year. We lost them all conference guys, a couple of guys in the transfer portal.”

But the loss of some of those players is giving others an opportunity.

“I definitely think that it’s been really exciting to see kind of the growth we talk about, development for our program,” says Bertolini. “You know, working on player development and developing those guys that are in our system. And I think you’re going to see some of those guys really flourish this year.”

The Penguins were picked to finish fourth in the Horizon League by conference coaches earlier this season.

Snyder, a senior, was selected as pre-season Horizon League Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game in the publication’s 2022 conference preview.

“I don’t really look into it very much,” Synder says.

“I’ve never really been one to have very many expectations on myself. Always coming under the radar guy. So, when I see stuff like that and it’s nice and all to have a little bit of recognition, but I just keep my head down, keep going, keep competing with my teammates at practice, keep trying to be the best that I can be. And it doesn’t change anything at the end of the day. You still have to go out there and compete and work hard and be the best that you can be on the mound.”

YSU takes on Bethune-Cookman Friday night at 7 p.m. and then will continue the series with games on Saturday and Sunday.