CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion came into Friday night looking for their first win of the season, and despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, found a way to get it with a 7-0 victory over Campbell.
Connor McDermott’s fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first half was the difference in this one.
Champion (1-6) will host Crestview next week. Campbell (1-6) will play host to Brookfield.
