Defense is the key for Niles girls, says coach Butler

Niles Red Dragons

Coach: MaKayla Butler

2019-20 Record: 5-18 (4-10, Northeast 8)

Returning Letter winners: Seniors – Emma Flanigan, Arissa Johnson and Cassie Pleacher. Sophomores – Abbey Reed and Alaina Thigpen.

…”The girls are getting in the gym as much as possible and putting in the work,” says coach Butler. “We only have two starters returning so we have a lot of open spots to fill. We want our girls to work hard and leave everything on the floor every night.”

Big shoes will have to be filled with the graduation of Aneziah Fryer, who averaged 22.2 points and 2.8 assists to go along with 5.3 boards per game. Arissa Johnson (4.7 rpg) and Emma Flanigan scored 2.5 points and 2.0 points per game respectively.

The biggest key to a Lady Dragon successful season is on the defensive end of the court. “We’re going to be a very young team,” Butler states. “If we can step up and be disciplined on defense – we believe we’ll have a very successful year. We preach to our girls every day that consistency and commitment will be the dividing factor. As a team, we’ll have to fight through the adversity and be the aggressor.”

2020-21 Schedule

Niles

Nov. 24 – at Mineral Ridge

Nov. 28 – at East

Nov. 30 – Howland

Dec. 3 – at Lakeview

Dec. 7 – Girard

Dec. 10 – at South Range

Dec. 14 – at Struthers

Dec. 17 – Poland

Dec. 28 – at LaBrae

Jan. 4 – Jefferson

Jan. 7 – at Hubbard

Jan. 9 – Champion

Jan. 11 – Lakeview

Jan. 14 – at Girard

Jan. 16 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 21 – South Range

Jan. 23 – Rootstown

Jan. 25 – Struthers

Jan. 28 – Hubbard

Jan. 30 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 1 – at Poland

Feb. 4 – at Jefferson