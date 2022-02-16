MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team punched its ticket to the sectional final with a 63-29 win over Heartland Christian Wednesday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Lions trailed by just seven points after the first quarter but the Blue Devils would outscore Heartland 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 16 point lead into the half.

Alivia Morrison led McDonald with a game-high 15 points while Lucia Wolford had 14 and Mariah Bregar added 11.

For Heartland Christian, Madi Matthews and Jordan Webb had eight points each.

McDonald advances to play Southern on Saturday at 1 p.m.