GATES MILLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK, the defending state champs, came up short in the Division IV Regional Semifinals with a 4-3 loss to Hillsdale on Thursday.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Thursday’s playoff game.

The Eagles started the scoring in the first inning. A bunt single by junior Aidan Rossi, followed by a throwing error, led to a run scored by Alex DeSalvo.

A deep drive to the outfield by Gavin Shrum allowed Rossi to score, extending the early lead to 2-0.

Sophomore Caleb Hadley capped off the first-inning rally with a solo home run to give Kennedy a 3-0 lead.

But that’s all Hillsdale starter Nick Kandel would allow. He gave up just five hits and struck out seven over seven innings of work.

The Falcons would plate two runs in the bottom of the 6th to regain the lead at 4-3, and Kandel retired the side in the seventh to seal the victory.

Warren JFK finishes the season with an (18-6) overall record. Hillsdale improves to (25-4) and will advance to face Tiffin Calvert in the Division IV Regional Championship on Friday.