CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic girls basketball — the defending PIAA Class 2A champions — beat Canfield 51-48 on Monday.

The game came down to the wire as Canfield senior Cammie Dill missed a desperation three point attempt with seconds left in the game.

Kennedy Catholic junior Layke Fields scored 22 points and sophomore Bella Magestro scored 15 points.

Canfield sophomore Jenna Triveri led their team in scoring with 14 points while seniors Cami Hritz and Grace McQuiston scored nine points each.

Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro said this was a great first game.

“Great win, first game of the season on the road against a very good disciplined Canfield team,” said Magestro. “Especially being our first game, this is great character building for our team.”

Fields said it was great to get back on the court.

“It was our first game of the season and we played some good competition,” said Fields. “It’s their third game in a season and it’s only our first. They gave us what we needed to get prepared for the season.”

Kennedy Catholic is now 1-0 and plays on Dec. 8 at Morgantown. Canfield is 2-1 and plays on Dec. 6 at Louisville.