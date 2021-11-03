Defending state champion Howland falls in regional semifinals

NORDONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Bay Village Bay blanked defending state champion Howland 2-0 in the Division II Regional Semifinals Wednesday night at Nordonia High School.

Million Evans scored a pair of goals in the win for Bay, with one coming on a penalty kick.

Bay entered the game as the number three ranked team in the final state poll. Howland was ranked 13th.

Bay has now outscored the opposition 75-14 this season, allowing just two goals in tournament play.

Howland’s tournament run ends with a record of 17-3.

Bay improves to 16-2-3 on the campaign.

The Rockets advance to face Revere in the Division II Regional Final on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.